After 13-yr gap, Centre inducts 28 J&K Police Service officers into IPS

For the first time in 13 years, the Centre Monday inducted 28 officers of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Service into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Fifteen of them have already retired from service. The induction of state services officers into the IPS, an annual exercise across the country, had not been carried out in Jammu and Kashmir since 2008. This had led to several senior officers not getting promoted to the DIG rank.

According to a retired police officer, one needs 13 years service after induction into IPS for getting promoted to the rank of DIG. “While many of the retirees may not be able to fulfill this condition, it will certainly restore their status as if they would have been promoted to IPS while in service,” he said.

Among the retired officers, Manohar Singh has been included in the list “subject to grant of integrity certificate by the state government”, read a notification by A K Saran, Director (Police) in the Home Ministry. The inductions are subject to the outcome of a case under adjudication before the Jammu Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal, it added.