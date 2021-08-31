Afghan teenager arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

A 17-year-old Afghan national was on Tuesday arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police at Lakhanpur in Kathua district while on his way to Kashmir. Identified as Abdul Rehmani of Kabul, the teenager had come to India on valid travel documents in July this year as an attendant to his brother, an Afghan Army soldier, who was undergoing treatment for a bullet injury at RR Hospital in Delhi, Kathua SSP R C Kotwal said.

Abdul Rehmani was arrested from an interstate bus coming from Delhi when all the passengers were boarded off the vehicle for mandatory rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 at Lakhanpur, the entry point to Jammy and Kashmir from the Punjab side.

During preliminary questioning, Rehmani reportedly told the police that he was going to Kashmir for onward journey to Afghanistan as he had been feeling homesick. However, the police have registered a case and are questioning him.