Aadhaar, mobile-linked revenue passbooks for J&K landholders soon

The Jammu and Kashmir government will soon issue revenue passbooks to people containing information about their legal land possessions and also link them with Aadhaar and mobile numbers.

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Revenue Department Saturday, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kunar Mehta asked the officials to issue the revenue passbooks within one month, followed by its first trial run on January 15 and formal issuance by January 26. The process will be completed in the districts of Jammu and Srinagar by March 31 and in all other districts by August 15.

Mehta said the need to connect revenue records with mobile and Aadhaar numbers of owners is to check benami properties as well as prevent the sale or encroachment of properties without the knowledge of owners.

He also asked the department to issue SMS alerts to registered accounts at every stage of the transaction or the process to prevent unauthorised land transactions by implementing a Real-Time Land Transaction Communication System. The officials were also asked to obtain legacy data from the High Court and make timely entries in the revenue record with time-bound reconciliation of all records.

The Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Commissioner/Secretary, Revenue Department, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu and HoDs participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to digitise all revenue land records of Jammu and Srinagar by January 26 and of all other districts by August 15, 2022. The department was further asked to ensure end-to-end digitisation of all its processes to provide online facilities to people for applying and receiving copies of revenue records through a web portal, besides ensuring that a copy of every government order is also available on the departmental website.

Moreover, the department was asked to integrate all its records on one platform, including land records, registration and attestation of mutations for allowing ease of access to the public. “The one-stop portal must also provide for options to register and track grievances/complaints and information on pending and under-trial cases throughout the revenue courts,” Mehta said.

The department was further asked to shift all the processes to the online mode by adopting the e-office model in its field offices for digitally linking the field functionaries, including patwaris, and monitoring timelines of all processes on a real-time basis.

Regarding encroachment on state and departmental lands, the Chief Secretary directed submission of time series data on periodical encroachments showing decadal growth of such encroachments starting 1990 within one month.

The enforcement agencies were also directed to undertake extensive anti-encroachment drives and start eviction from the high-value commercial areas. The agencies were asked to take immediate action against reported cases of illegal trespassing and prevent further encroachments. Further, it was asked to immediately bio-fence all retrieved land to prevent its further encroachment.

It was informed that under the Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the Revenue Department has scanned 7,75,70,009 documents, 58,754 maps and 760 jamabandis. The scanned revenue record has been made available in the public domain under the ‘Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani’ initiative and various public viewing drives are currently underway to promote public awareness and scrutiny.

Under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA), the department is creating survey infrastructure and GIS maps to reduce revenue-related disputes and court cases. The process also includes sensitization drives, making on-ground boundaries, laying out SOPs and generation of property cards post completion of survey.