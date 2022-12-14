A year after murder of Sikh leader in Delhi, accused nabbed from Jammu

THE JAMMU and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested the main accused in the murder of former National Conference MLC and a prominent Sikh leader, Trilochan Singh Wazir, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a flat in Delhi in September 2021.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the accused, Harpreet Singh alias Amit Rana, a resident of Jammu, was initially arrested from Marble Market as part of a police operation against armed dacoits who had looted around Rs 10 lakh from the house of a businessman, Rakesh Aggarwal, in the Gandhi Nagar area.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said Harpreet opened fire in a bid to escape, but was overpowered by the police.

During questioning, he admitted to having hatched an assassination plan at the instance of a few persons. He, along with nine armed men, barged into the house of Aggarwal and from there made a call to a leading businessman, Nagar Singh, who was their original target. However, their murder plan failed and they decamped with cash and jewellery from Aggarwal’s house.

During their investigation, the police found out that Harpreet was using a forged Aadhaar card.

Further questioning led to his confession that he was concealing his identity and it finally came to fore that he was the main accused in Wazir’s murder case, the ADGP said.

Apart from Harpreet, other dacoits arrested so far are Manjeet Singh from Hoshiarpur district, Harjinder Singh from Jalandhar, Raja Singh from Dasuya and Pinto Singh from Abohar, Punjab.

Cash around Rs 5 lakh, two pistols, live cartridges and mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, the Additional Director General of Police added.