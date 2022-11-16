scorecardresearch
8 feared dead as vehicle skids off road, falls into gorge in J&K

According to official sources, the ill-fated vehicle was on way from Yurdoo to Tata Pani in Marwah area of Kishtwar.

The details are awaited, sources said, adding that the rescue operation was in progress.

Eight people are feared dead after a TATA Sumo skidded off the road and fell into a nullah (ravine) flowing in a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district late Wednesday evening.

The details are awaited, sources said, adding that the rescue operation was in progress.

Earlier on Monday, three senior engineers of the Roads and Buildings Department were among four people killed after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Assar area of Doda district. The deceased included a superintending engineer, an executive engineer and an assistant executive engineer, besides the driver of the vehicle.

