7 Kashmiri Pandit govt staffers in Valley quit, others return to Jammu, keep up stir

Amid a rise in incidents of targeted killing of minorities by militants over the last one year, at least seven people from migrant Kashmiri Pandit community employed in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s employment package have recently quit, within a year of their appointment in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, according to a letter from the department.

The seven — identified as Anshu Bhat, Ramesh Kumar Ganjoo, Chahat Bhat, Mahima, Shubam Koul, Puneet Razdan and Nisha Bhat — were among 186 people appointed as Depot Assistants (Class-IV) under the PM’s special package for migrant and non-migrant people in the department on October 23, 2021.

Since 2010, when the employment scheme under PM’s special package was rolled out, nearly 5,800 people have been appointed in Kashmir Valley, most of them from the Kashmiri Pandit community. A sizeable number of them have returned to Jammu over the last few months amid a rise in targeted killings in Kashmir, especially after a Revenue Department employee, Rahul Bhat, was shot dead by militants this May.

Noting that “some people” had resigned over a period of time, a senior CAPD official, however, emphasised that it has nothing to do with the ongoing law and order situation in the Valley. The employees, including the seven who quit recently, left the department “since they have received better jobs elsewhere”, the official said, adding that the resignations too have not come at a time.

According to a letter dated October 19, 2022, from Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, to Deputy Director, (E&S), office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, seven people appointed in the department under the PM’s Employment Package in October 2021 have resigned.

Another 37 candidates, appointed from time to time this year, did not join the department in the Valley. “The waiting list in respect of above 37 candidates who failed to join within a stipulated time period of 21 days stands operated/utilized by the department,’’ the CAPD Joint Director mentioned in the letter.

There have been at least a dozen cases if targeted killings of minorities by militants over the last one year.

Besides migrant Kashmiri Pandit people appointed under PM’s employment package who have returned to Jammu, most non-migrant Dogra employees (non-KPs, reserved category employees) selected by the State Services Selection Board (SSSB) and posted in the Valley have also returned to Jammu over the months, most of them after a school teacher from Samba, Rajni Bala, was killed by militants in Kulgam in May this year.

Since then, migrant KP employees are sitting on dharna outside the office of Relief Commissioner (Migrants) in Jammu, while non-migrant employees are protesting at Jammu’s Panama Chowk, both groups demanding relocation in Jammu.

Various departments have issued these protesting staffers notices to make them resume duty in the Valley,