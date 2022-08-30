Home turf boost: J&K ex-dy CM, 63 others quit Cong in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former J&K deputy chief minister Tara Chand and three ex-ministers were among 64 Congress members who quit the party Tuesday in support of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Led by Chand, the 64 Congress members sent a joint resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

“…All of us had a very long association with the party spanning over decades…but unfortunately we found that the treatment meted out to us was humiliating,” the letter read, according to news agency PTI.

Chand and the three former ministers — Abdul Majid Wani, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma and Chowdhary Gharu Ram — had met Azad in Delhi after he resigned Friday.

Since Azad’s resignation, dozens of leaders have quit the Congress in his support including a former MP and ex-MLAs.

The 64 who quit Tuesday include, apart from office-bearers, councillors and urban local body corporators, the Congress J&K unit secretaries Narinder Sharma and Rehana Anjum, and former MLA Balwan Singh.

Attributing their move to a “leadership crisis in the party”, Balwan Singh said Azad’s decision to launch a national party from J&K will inspire “hope and new determination to set things right” in J&K.

Chand, however, ruled out an alliance with the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in J&K and said the Azad-led party will instead unite secular parties for restoration of J&K’s statehood.