3 terrorists including LeT commander killed in Pulwama encounter

Three terrorists including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mukhtar Bhat were killed in two separate encounters by security forces in Khandipora and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district in Jammu-Kashmir.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said a foreign terrorist was also among those killed.



Bhat, along with the foreign terrorist, was going to attack a security forces camp before the encounter took place, said the ADGP. He further added, “An AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle and one pistol were recovered. Police and Army averted a major terror incident.”

Bhat was involved in several crimes including killing an ASI of CRPF and two RPF personnel.

The identity of the third slain terrorist is still being ascertained.