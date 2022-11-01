scorecardresearch
3 terrorists including LeT commander killed in Pulwama encounter

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Police and Army averted a major terror incident."

The identity of the third slain terrorist is still being ascertained. (ANI photo)

Three terrorists including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mukhtar Bhat were killed in two separate encounters by security forces in Khandipora and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district in Jammu-Kashmir.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said a foreign terrorist was also among those killed.

Bhat, along with the foreign terrorist, was going to attack a security forces camp before the encounter took place, said the ADGP. He further added, “An AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle and one pistol were recovered. Police and Army averted a major terror incident.”

Bhat was involved in several crimes including killing an ASI of CRPF and two RPF personnel.

The identity of the third slain terrorist is still being ascertained. 

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 11:03:36 pm
