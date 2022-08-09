2020 UAPA case : Supplementary chargesheet filed against PDP leader Para, 12 others

August 9, 2022 10:12:53 pm
Nearly two-and-half months after the J&K High Court granted bail to PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para underlining the “sketchy” evidence on record, the Counter Intelligence unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against him and 12 others before an NIA court in Srinagar.
Para is the only accused alive out of 13 against whom the supplementary chargesheet has been filed in a 2020 case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), and 124A (sedition) of the IPC. Para, who was granted bail by the J&K High Court on May 26 this year after spending 17 months in jail, is accused of “…establishing clandestine connections and relations with different Pakistan-supported terrorist and secessionist organisations operating in J&K”.
Quoting statements from the staff and security officials attached with Para at his official residence when the PDP was in power before June 2018, the chargesheet states that Para, despite being a protected person, was not allowing frisking of the people visiting him at his Gupkar residence.
The chargesheet makes a note of how all, except Para, accused in the case were killed in various anti-militancy operations of the security forces in J&K. It mentions “meetings” of slain militants Umais Ahmad Sheikh and Irfan Ahmad Sheikh with Para before they joined militancy. It also states that Para had close links with two foreign LeT terrorists Abu Dujana and Abu Qasim, who were accused of being involved in a series of killings of security/police personnel and other subversive activities. They were killed in encounters with security forces/police on October 29, 2015 and August 2, 2017, at Kulgam and Pulwama, respectively.
While granting him bail in May, the J&K High Court had termed the evidence produced against Para to be “sketchy”. “The evidence assembled by the investigating agency and relied upon by the prosecution… even if accepted as it is without any denial or rebuttal by the appellant, is not such on the basis of which the court can formulate an opinion that the allegations proved during the investigation are prima facie true,” he court had said while granting bail to Para.
