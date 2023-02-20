16 houses damaged due to ‘sinking’ of land in J-K’s Ramban

At least 16 houses have been damaged and road connectivity between Gool and Ramban snapped since Sunday following the “sinking of land” at Duksar Dalwa village in the Sangaldan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

Pointing out that nearly 1 sq km area on the upper side of the Ramban-Sangaldan-Gool road was affected by the landslide, official sources said that all the affected families have been shifted to safer places and they have been provided with tents, blankets, utensils etc from the District Red Cross Fund.

The land sinking in the village started on Friday and so far 16 houses were damaged, with three of them developing cracks, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The GREF, PWD, JPDCL & Jal Shakti Departments have been advised to assess the impact on infrastructure for remedial action. An expert team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is scheduled to arrive at Duksar Dalwa on Tuesday to ascertain the reasons behind the sinking of land.

An official team led by Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam visited Duksar Dalwa on Monday.

Pointing out that nearly 500 mts of 52 RCC Ramban-Gool road has sunk, officials said that Mussarat Islam along with accompanying officials visited the alternate link road to Gool via Dharam-Salbala.

The 33KV power line to Gool has been disconnected till restoration work is completed, officials said. Officials said directions were given for quick relaying of the 33 KV network so that power supply to Gool is restored.