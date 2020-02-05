Jammu: Five shanties gutted after fire breaks out in Rohingya slum

The police said that the cause of the fire was a burning candle left by its occupants that turned the five jhuggis to ashes at Narwal. (Representational Image) The police said that the cause of the fire was a burning candle left by its occupants that turned the five jhuggis to ashes at Narwal. (Representational Image)

Five jhuggis belonging to Myanmar nationals were razed to ashes in fire that broke out in a Rohangiya basti at Narwal on the outskirts of Jammu city on Tuesday night.

Police said that fire spread from a candle which was left burning in a jhuggi by its occupants. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

Though there was no loss of life or injuries, their belongings were lost in the fire. Police have registered a case in the matter.

