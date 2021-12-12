Jamiat flags hate crimes, accuses ‘ruling power’

THE Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Saturday issued a statement on rising hate-mongering and hate crimes in the country.

In its resolution at the conclusion of a two-day National Working Committee meeting, it alleged that hate campaign against Muslims in India has received the patronage of the “ruling power”. The meeting was held in Kolkata and chaired by Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani.

“Misuse of religion and religious symbols for the attainment of political interests is becoming a highly reprehensible attitude and discourse of our national politics. The appeasement of the majority community for short-term political gains and garnering their votes in elections, and courting the support of the majority community by resorting to emotional slogans as well as ignoring Muslims and their genuine demands is also part of this political discourse. To provoke Muslims, the incidence of offensive remarks and sacrilege of the Islamic symbols, mosques, prayers and Prophet Muhammad is increasing day by day and such elements are being given support and encouragement by the government and administration,’’ said the resolution.

It has also called on the “ruling party” to “shun immediately actions and policies which are based solely on anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic sentiments”.

In a message to Muslim youth, it cautioned them to stay away from anti-national elements that may lead them into the trap of “so-called Jihad”.