Women lagged behind men in Malwa, outnumbered them on 87% Doaba seats

While the overall voter turnout of women in Doaba was lower than Majha and Malwa in the recent Punjab polls, a closer look at the figures revealed on at least 87% Doaba seats the women voting percentage was more compared to registered male voters. In Majha, 60% seats witnessed more women voters coming out to vote against men, but in Malwa only 4.34% constituencies had female voting percentage higher than male voter turnout.

In this election on 38 constituencies across the state, voting percentage of women was more compared to that of male voters. Out of these constituencies, 20 are in Doaba and 15 in Majha regions, and 3 in Malwa region.

Overall in Punjab, women voted more compared to men only on 32.4% seats. In 2017 Assembly polls, there were 48.7% seats where more women had voted compared to men.

In final statewide figures, 71.99 % of registered male voters and 71.90% of registered women voters in the state voted in the recent Assembly elections, which means 0.9% more men voted this time.

This is for the second time in a row when less women turned out in the state against men in overall percentage. Earlier, less number of women had voted in 2019 Lok Sabha elections when 65.63% women and 66.26% men voters had polled their vote in the state.

There were 13 constituencies in the state where there more men were registered to vote than women, but still more women reached the polling booth to cast their ballot.

These constituencies included 12 in Doaba region and one in Malwa’s Ropar district (Anandpur Sahib constituency).

Doaba had four districts including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr where there are 23 Assembly Segments (ASs) out of total 117 Assembly seats of Punjab.

In Doaba, which has 23 seats, 70.87% women voters voted against 66.47% men. In Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur district, maximum number of women voted. The data showed that 1,77,669 women voted against 1,74,393 men in Nawanshahr which comes to 73.79% polling by females against 67.90% men.

And 4,46,475 women voted in Hoshiarpur against 4,37,779 men which comes to 71.41% women voted against 66.06% men.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, Doaba region had seen more women voters exercising their franchise.

Then, 20 out of 23 segments of Doaba had witnessed more women voters cast their ballot. That year, nearly 66% women had voted against around 60% men in the four Doaba districts.

In 2019 in Majha region, which too has four districts including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot with 25 Assembly seats, 13 Assembly segments had witnessed more voting by women voters.

In Malwa region in 2019, barring two Assembly segments under Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, all 67 Assembly seats had less women voters coming out to vote. Before 2019, it was in 2009 less number of women — 69.53% — had cast their vote against 70.44% men.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 71.11% women had voted against 70.70% men.

Meanwhile in 2012 Assembly elections, 79.10% women voters had voted against 78.09 % men, while in 2017 Assembly elections, 78.16 % women had voted against 76.73% men.