With arrival at 1 of 1862 mandis, official wheat procurement begins in Punjab

The official wheat procurement season began in Punjab Friday with arrival of only 17 tonnes of crop in one grain market in state. Of the 17 tonnes that arrived at Rajpura mandi, nine tonnes were procured even as the remaining 1861 mandis wore a deserted look with arhtiyas (commission agents) claiming that they are likely to see the first arrival of the produce only after April 5 as the Rabi crop is still in the fag end of its ripening process. Punjab has also notified 458 temporary wards for crop procurement.

While the government had announced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,015 per quintal for the crop, the farmers in Punjab are demanding a “supplementary” hike in the rate citing the high prices of wheat in the international market and the additional production cost burden that they had to bear due to the increase in the petrol and diesel rates.

Amid Russian invasion on Ukraine, there is a huge demand of wheat in the international market. The two countries together account for around 25 per cent of the world’s total wheat and several countries are dependent on them for their requirement. In such a situation, India can procure more wheat for export, says farm leaders.

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union, said at a time when the demand for wheat in the international market is going up, the central government must procure the entire produce from the market by enhancing the MSP. “A supplementary MSP can be announced. If it is done, the farmers will not be required to hold back the crop in hope of selling it at higher price later to the private players, who will further sell it on much higher rates,” said Jagmohan.

The farm union leader said that before announcing the MSP for crops, Centre takes into account the prevailing rates in the international market. “It should enhance the procurement price considering that the rates in the international market have shot up due to the ongoing crisis Ukraine-Russia crisis,” he added.

Another farm union leader said that while the rates of the diesel and petrol have soared, the government has failed to ensure a commensurate hike in the MSP.

As per Naresh Ghai, president of Punjab Roller Flour Mills Association, wheat was being sold at Rs 2500 per quintal at Kandla port till a week back, and the rates are likely to shoot up further considering the situation in the international market.

Ghai said that while farmers in Bihar and eastern UP export their produce to Bangladesh, the same is not possible for Punjab due to logistic reasons. Also, India is currently not exporting wheat to Pakistan, which shares border with Punjab.

An expert from Ludhiana-based Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), who wished not to be named, said Russia and Ukraine will not be able to meet the huge export commitments considering that sanctions have been imposed on the former while the latter’s economy and infrastructure stand ruined. In such a scenario, India can fill the gap and procure more by hiking the MSP to export the surplus stock and earn foreign exchange.

He said that in the current situation, farmers’ grain must got to the central pool instead of being procured by the private players.