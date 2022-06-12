Will launch stir if govt doesn’t start buying maize, corn: Farm unions

Around 22 farmer unions in a meeting on Saturday decided to hold protests in Punjab mandis from June 16 if the government doesn’t start procurement of maize and corn immediately as announced by Punjab and Union governments. The meeting, chaired by farmer leader Harmeet Singh Qadian, saw six new farm unions joining hands with the already united 16 farm unions.

The unions said that farmers were facing harassment at the hands of private players in mandis due to non-procurement of corn and maize by the government. Besides declaring agitation from June 16, the farmers said that they would hand over a memorandum to SDMs across Punjab.

Also, a plan has been drawn up to hold a convention in Jalandhar on June 25 to discuss the problem of canal and groundwater in Punjab, apart from the issue of displacement of farmers. The meeting also took serious note of deferring the June 3 meeting by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema with farmer organisations in which arrears of sugarcane cultivators were to be discussed. The farmers threatened to launch a massive agitation if the Punjab government does not resolve the issue.

The meeting also condemned the non-dismissal of police cases registered against farmers in Malout and Moga during the ‘kisan sangharsh’ despite assurances from the Punjab government. They also condemned police repression of Punjab students in Chandigarh and flayed the filing of cases against students, labourers and farmer leaders fighting against hooliganism of private bus operators in Muktsar. They demanded that the Centre should immediately take off from its agenda the centralisation of Punjab University, Chandigarh.

The new six farmer organisations included Kaumi Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Malwa, Kirti Kisan Morcha, Ropar, Sabzi.