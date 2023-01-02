When will you act against Fauja Singh Sarari, Khaira asks Mann

After Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh handed over his portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar following a police complaint lodged by a woman junior coach accusing the former India hockey captain of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation – president of All India Kisan Congress and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as to when would he remove Fauja Singh Sarari from his Cabinet.

In a press release, Khaira reminded Mann that allegations against Sarari were no less serious and were also on record.

“The case against Sarari is much serious as he is on record discussing how to extort money from a contractor with his officer on special duty (OSD) which has been confirmed by the OSD,” Khaira said while asking Mann what more proof or evidence did he require to remove him from the ministry and to register an FIR against him.

The Congress legislator wondered as to why Mann was feeling so helpless in taking action against Sarari now, when he had taken no time to remove and jail another minister Vijay Singla, against whom the evidence is yet to be made public. At the time the CM had claimed to make public the evidence and recordings against Singla but even after so many months of that incident nothing came out, while Sarari’s audio clip was already in public domain, Khaira said in the release.

Meanwhile, Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana on the first day of the New Year and prayed for peace, harmony and progress in the state and prosperity of its people. The chief minister wished a happy, peaceful and prosperous 2023 to Punjabis living in the state and across the globe. Expressing hope that the new year will bring peace and success for all the Punjabis, Mann urged them to make a firm pledge to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country, an official statement said.