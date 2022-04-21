Wheat stubble burning cases up three times from last year

Punjab has recorded 152 cases of wheat stubble burning so far in April with Moga and Patiala reporting the highest such incidents at 20 each. This number for the state is three times more than last year, and 11 times more than 2020 for the corresponding period between April 1-20.

Out of the state’s 23 districts, just one — Fatehgarh Sahib – has not reported a single fire incident case this season. As per the data sourced from the Punjab Pollution Control Board, which records fire incidents through Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Ludhiana, total 152 fire incidents were reported, including 56 on a single day (April 20). Last year during this 20 day period, just 47 cases were reported, while just 13 cases were reported in 2020 till April 20.

On Wednesday, 16 cases were reported from Moga,11 from Patiala and 10 from Sangrur district. The total number of stubble burning cases reported from Sangrur are 18 till date.

Apart from this, 11 cases have been reported from Ferozepur, nine each have been reported from Ludhiana and Fazilka, eight from Jalandhar. Seven cases each have been reported from Hoshiarpur and Mansa, while Amritsar, Bathinda and Nawanshahr have reported six cases each. There are three districts — Malerkotla , Mohali and Ropar – where one case each has been reported till April 20. Kapurthala and Faridkot report reported four cases each. Tarn Taran and Barnala have reported three cases each while Pathankot, Mukatsar Sahib have reported two cases each till date.

Punjab Agriculture Department officials said that most farmers are making fodder from wheat stubble, which is very good for cattle, and then they are setting just roots on the fire. But, they added, that farmers must avoid even setting the roots on fire as it will still lead to pollution.