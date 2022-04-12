Wheat arrival picks up: 10.23 lakh tonnes arrived in mandis till April 11, 4.47 lakh tonnes reached on Monday

Punjab till April 10 had breached a five year record of wheat purchase, with officials stating that the government agencies had bought 4.3 lakh tonnes of the crop that arrived in mandis till Sunday, surpassing its previous record of 38,019 tonnes that was purchased during a similar period in 2018.

Wheat arriving in Punjab’s mandis too has seen a sudden massive jump — courtesy a very hot month of March according to experts — with around 10.23 lakh tonnes of the crop having already arrived in grain markets till April 11. This figure is almost six times more when compared to the amount of wheat that had reached Punjab’s mandis during the corresponding period last year, when wheat procurement started on April 10. This year’s arrival as of April 10 is 488% higher than that of last year for a similar corresponding period.

On Monday itself, 4.47 lakh tonnes of wheat arrived in the mandis.

Out of the total wheat that had arrived in mandis till Monday (April 11), 7.87 lakh tonnes have been purchased by government procurement agencies and 43,000 tonnes have been purchased by private players.

However, of the purchased wheat, only 1.67 lakh tonnes was transported to the government godowns, with the remaining purchased stock of 6.62 lakh tonnes still lying in the mandis.

There are total 2321 mandis in the state — 152 principal yards, 283 sub yards, 1427 purchase centres and 459 temporary yards.

In Punjab this year, the official date for procurement of wheat was April 1, witha bulk of the crop starting to arrive at the mandis only after April 7.

Patiala district has received the highest amount of wheat till date at 2,01,017 tonnes, followed by Sangrur and Ferozepur districts with 1,80,259 tonnes and 1,14,209 tonnes, respectively. Mansa and Faridkot districts also witnessed an arrival of 97,319 tonnes and 92,334 tonnes of wheat. Bathinda and Fazilka have seen 69,582 tonnes and 61,475 tonnes of the crop arriving till date.

Apart from this 52,080 tonnes, 49,360 tonnes, and 31,585 tonnes of wheat has arrived in Barnala, Mukatsar Sahib, and Moga districts, respectively.

As per figures, Ludhiana till date had received 22,286 tonnes, Mohali had got 20,327 tonnes, and Fatehgarh Sahib had got 14,374 tonnes of the crop.

Records also showed that the arrival of wheat in Majha and Doaba regions was very less at the moment when compared to the rest of the state. Pathankot in Majha has seen zero tonne of wheat reaching its mandis till date, with the other seven districts of both the regions witnessing less than 14,000 tonnes wheat coming to its markets till April 11. Amritsar had seen 403 tonnes of the crop arriving till date, with 5,045 tonnes of wheat arriving in Tarn Taran district till Monday.

This year due to high temperature in March, farmers are expecting low yield, said experts.

Director Punjab Agriculture department, Dr Gurvinder Singh, said that the actual yield will become clear only after the crop cutting experiments and they are getting these done across the state. “The results should be out after a week or so by following proper analysis,” Singh added.

Farmer leader Jagmohan Singh of BKU (Dakaunda) said that the government must compensate the farmers for the less yield this year. He said that the farmers are anyway not getting the MSP of the crop as recommended in the MS Swaminathan report and less yield will hit them hard further.