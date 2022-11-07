Want to free SGPC from political influence: Bibi Jagir Kaur

Ahead of the election of the president of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the suspended SAD leader and former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur in a direct attack on SAD President, said that if she gets elected the SGPC will have its Television for the live telecast of ‘Gurbani’ from Akal Takhat Sahib as currently PTC Channel, which is said to be owned by the Badals (SAD president Sukhbir Badal and his family), as such orders were given by the Akal Takhat Sahib long back. She also announced her other priorities.

On her suspension, she asked about the very existence of the so-called disciplinary committee of the party which issued such orders. She was talking to the media person in Jalandhar on Sunday. She said that until there are no set rules for the post of Akal Takhat’s Jathedar, the supremacy of this post cannot be established. While clearing her stand on contesting the election for the post she said that several threats are being issued to her and pressure is being made but she doesn’t care about it. “My only aim is to get free this supreme organisation from political influence and to get elected president of this supreme organisation in a democratic manner instead of having a “lifafa’ (envelope) president. This Lifafa culture has been going on since long for the election of the President of SGPC,” said she.

She said that for the past some time differences between Akal Takhat Jathedar and SGPC and I will mitigate these things for the welfare of the community. Coming to her priorities, she said that, the ‘Sikh Heritage Mission’ will also be established by SGPC to conserve the heritage of Sikhism. She said that she will try that religion remain at a higher place, not politics.

She said that though bow Haryana has a separate Gurudwara Parbandhak committee she will try to make SGPC a supreme body which can establish coordination among all such bodies in India and abroad so that better sense can prevail for the development of the Sikh Community and further expansion of the religion.

She said that in 2007 a dera head (Sirsa Dera head Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh) had committed an act of blasphemy and a case was also registered but that matter was not dealt with properly. “Had he been punished for that act then a series of sacrileges that occurred in 2015 would not have happened which led to several painful happening,” said she.

About SAD’s re-alliance with BJP, she said that the party’s senior leaders openly said that neither BJP nor SAD could win without the support of each other which means that such moves are taking place in the party.

About the election of SGPC president, She said that earlier the names of the close aide of Badals, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, used to be selected much before the election of SGPC president and on the election day only an envelop would open carrying the name of the president of SGPC.

“There are strong grudges among the SGPC members against this ‘Lifafa’ culture and she also wanted that this election should have been conducted democratically as every member of the SGPC must use his right to elect the President of SGPC,” said Kaur. While taking a jibe at SAD president, she said that the SGPC members are getting threats that their handwritings will be idetified if they elect anybody else except the person of their choice. Bibi has been conducting several meetings with the members of the SGPC who elect the president for the past some time and when the SAD president came to know about it he asked bibi to stop such meetings. She said that SAD is not anybody’s property.

On her suspension, she said that SAD is in her blood and her family has been associated with it ever since its formation over a century back she will work for it forever. She said that except for the post of SAD president, the entire organisational structure of the party was dissolved and then where the discipline committee comes and issued her suspension order, and questioned her.