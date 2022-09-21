Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary: This golfer has big plans for Punjab’s Phillaur

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, 44

Phillaur, Indian National Congress

Claim to fame: Elected as MLA from Phillaur assembly constituency with the highest margin of 12,303 votes in the constituency since Independence and the highest winning margin of votes among Congress candidates in Punjab in the 2022 elections

By the way: Loves playing golf, rallying, rifle shooting, and listening to music

A graduate from Government College Jalandhar, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary is the son of Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, grandson of former Agriculture Minister of Punjab Master Gurbanta Singh and nephew of former Local Government Minister Chaudhary Jagjit Singh.

Despite belonging to a political family with a long and rich legacy, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary started his political career by contesting internal elections of the Indian National Congress to become President, District Youth Congress, Jalandhar (Rural) in 2008. He was elected president of the Punjab Pradesh Youth Congress in December 2011. In 2013, he did ‘Adhikar Yatra’ in the state to mobilise people and highlight the work done by Congress to empower and uplift them.

In 2017 assembly elections he lost to Akali candidate. In 2022, he was elected as MLA from the Phillaur assembly constituency. It is Chaudhary family’s 16th representation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which also happens to be the state’s 16th assembly.

A day in life: His day begins at 5 am with golf, after which he meets people in the constituency or attenda meetings in Chandigarh. If there’s time available, then he spends an hour in the evening in the gym. Time permitting, he also tries to have dinner with his family.

Advertisement

Work accomplished: In the last five years, development works worth about Rs 300 crore have been completed in Phillaur constituency.

Work in progress: My priority is to build a super speciality hospital, a sports stadium, and a government college in the Phillaur constituency. I raised these demands during the last Vidhan Sabha session and hope the government will act on them positively.

Challenges: Congress party is in opposition in both the state and the Centre. So there are challenges in getting development projects approved. Also, Punjab is one of the few states with no provision of MLA Local Area Development funds. Along the lines of the Delhi government’s provisions, the Punjab government should also provide MLALAD fund of Rs 10 crore per MLA.