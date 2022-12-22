scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Vijay Sampla’s nephew gets threat call

Robin Sampla, a close confidant and nephew of Vijay Sampla, had raised the matter of Latifpura demolition in front of the NCSC recently.

Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla. (Express Photo)

Following the press conference of the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla in Jalandhar on Wednesday, a threat call was received by his close confidant and nephew Robin Sampla. Robin Sampla had raised the matter of Latifpura demolition in front of the NCSC recently.

The chairman of NCSC also visited Latifpura today and summoned Punjab chief Secretary and district administrative officials to NSSC office on January 10.

Also Read |National Commission for Scheduled Castes slams Punjab govt for not reaching out to Lakhbir Singh’s family

Robin Sampla told that he was present during the press conference and minutes after that when they were sitting in the Circuit house, he received a call in front of deputy commissioner of police Jalandhar Jagmohan Singh. “The caller told him that the had received a complaint against him and you talk BJP -BJP always. Then I put the call on speaker mode so that police officer can also hear the speaker,” said Robin, adding that when I asked him that which complaint, the caller said we did teach a lesson to you earlier and now again get ready as this is a warning to you and we should not get any complaint against you in future.

Also Read |Raised in Parliament: no representation of Punjab in agri panels, Jalandhar demolition

Robin said that on November 15, some unidentified person tried to attack him while he was standing outside his house he complained to the police and a case was registered. DCP said that they will investigate this matter too.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:55:31 am
Next Story

Dia Mirza says everyday is not a ‘laugh’ with step-daughter Samaira, son Avyaan: ‘It’s hard work and super challenging’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close