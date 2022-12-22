Vijay Sampla’s nephew gets threat call

Following the press conference of the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla in Jalandhar on Wednesday, a threat call was received by his close confidant and nephew Robin Sampla. Robin Sampla had raised the matter of Latifpura demolition in front of the NCSC recently.

The chairman of NCSC also visited Latifpura today and summoned Punjab chief Secretary and district administrative officials to NSSC office on January 10.

Robin Sampla told that he was present during the press conference and minutes after that when they were sitting in the Circuit house, he received a call in front of deputy commissioner of police Jalandhar Jagmohan Singh. “The caller told him that the had received a complaint against him and you talk BJP -BJP always. Then I put the call on speaker mode so that police officer can also hear the speaker,” said Robin, adding that when I asked him that which complaint, the caller said we did teach a lesson to you earlier and now again get ready as this is a warning to you and we should not get any complaint against you in future.

Robin said that on November 15, some unidentified person tried to attack him while he was standing outside his house he complained to the police and a case was registered. DCP said that they will investigate this matter too.