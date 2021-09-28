Vehicles off road, shops shut: Doaba observes total bandh

The only vehicles that plied on the highways in Doaba Monday belonged to farmer unions observing Bharat Bandh on SKM’s call. The shutdown in the region was near total with bus stands, rail stations and roads bearing a deserted look.

Several social organisations and business establishments supported the bandh, which saw significant participation from women and youth. Even small shopkeepers joined the dharnas.

As many as 14 trains were cancelled, four were short terminated and eight were terminated on Monday. Several trains remained on the tracks and moved in the evening after a long halt.

Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal)’s district general secretary and youth wing incharge Amarjot Singh and Kashmir Sigh, respectively, said that dharnas were staged by the activists at four places including at PAP chowk, and Dakoha railway crossing where the train was stopped by the protesters in early morning.

The protestors gathered at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) chowk in large numbers from across the several villages in Jalandhar in their tractor-trolleys and sat there on a dharna.

All main markets of Doaba remained closed.

Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Doaba staged a dharna at Phagwara. Kandi Kisan Sangharsh Committee chairman Avtar Singh Bhikhowal and vice chairman Jarnail Singh Garhdiwal, respectively, said PM Narendra Modi should tell people of the country about the recovery of 3000 kg ‘heroin’ at Mundra Port.

BKU (Lakhowal) district president Jaswant Singh said that Jalandhar to Nakodar road was blocked near Pratappura and claimed that bandh was supported by people wholeheartedly.

In Lohian, also dharna was staged at two places. Dharnas were staged near T-point Sultanpur Lodhi, railway lines crossing. In Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr too, the farmers and the common people observed dharnas at various places to support farmers .

The protestors were sitting at the main chowks of the city.

Meanwhile 100 of passengers kept waiting at the railway stations because trains were not passing but they said that they had no issue and they were also supporting farmers.