Vatican rep’s Jalandhar visit marked by protests

Vatican’s representative to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab, reached Bishop House in Jalandhar on Friday. However, his visit was marked by protests by some Sikh and dalit organisations which fear that the hidden aim of his visit is to convert people of other religions to Christianity.

However, Christian community leader and member of Diocesan Pastoral Council Tarsem Peter cleared the air and dispelled all the fears of the protesters, saying that “they have been misinformed and there’s no truth to this rumour”.

He said that India’s Constitution provides the right to religion to every citizen of the country and everybody should respect each other’s religion or community. Catholic union leader Younas Peter said that leaders of various religions go to different parts of the world for religious preaching and there was no point in protesting unnecessarily. The community leaders in Punjab flayed the attitude of the protors, saying the faith of Punjabis in their respective religions can’t be so weak.