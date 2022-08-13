scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Valmikis split: two outfits call off bandh over ex-AG remarks, one enforces it

The Ravidas Tiger Force refused to call off the bandh demanding that a case be registered against former Advocate General Anmol Ratan Sidhu for his opinion in the High Court favouring recruitment in the AG office on the basis of merit keeping aside reservation considerations.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
August 13, 2022 3:28:13 am
In Amritsar and Phagwara, all shops, commercial units and educational institutions opened as usual after the withdrawal of the bandh call.

The Valmiki Samaj called off its proposed Punjab bandh for Friday after an assurance of a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over their issues even an another outfit of the community maintained that the bandh was on and forcibly got shops and business establishments shut in Jalandhar.

Jassi Talhan of the Ravidas Tiger Force said the Amritsar-based wings of the community has called off the bandh following a meeting with Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The Jalandhar administration deployed a large number of police personnel to maintain law and order. Most of the markets and nearly all the schools remained closed.

Earlier, the Valmiki Samaj and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirth Management Committee had called for a bandh from 9 am to 5 pm taking strong objection to Sidhu’s opinion.

Community leader Ravinder Hans said in Amritsar: “The community found the opinion objectionable. There is a resentment in the community which prompted us to announce the bandh across the state. Now, the chief minister will be meeting us, therefore, we have called off the bandh”.

In Amritsar and Phagwara, all shops, commercial units and educational institutions opened as usual after the withdrawal of the bandh call.

In Amritsar, district-level officers, including Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and senior police officers, assured the community regarding a meeting with Mann on August 19.

Satish Salhotra, a senior leader of the community, said in Phagwara that they have withdrawn their call for the bandh after an assurance of a meeting with Mann.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 03:28:13 am

