After Valmiki Samaj calls off bandh in Punjab, Jalandhar-based body forcibly shuts shops

Even though the Valmiki Samaj called off the state-wide bandh announced in Punjab on Friday after Thursday’s meeting with Punjab Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Chandigarh, Jalandhar-based Ravidas Tiger Force refused to agree to the decision and forcibly got shops and some business establishments closed in some areas of the city around noon.

Following this, various schools and colleges decided to keep their institutions closed on Friday. Many shop owners in the city also downed shutters to avoid any untoward incident.

The Valmiki Samaj and Bhagwan Valmik Tirth Management Committee had called for a bandh from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday following an objectionable remark against the Valmiki Samaj made by former Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu regarding the recruitment of law officers under the reserved quota.

Jassi Talhan of the Ravidas Tiger Force said that the bandh was called off by the Amritsar-based wings of the Ravidas Samaj, but in Jalandhar they are observing the bandh till 5 pm. The Valmiki Tiger Force in Jalandhar has been demanding that a case be registered against Sidhu over his remarks.

