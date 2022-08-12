Valmiki Samaj calls off Punjab bandh after meeting with minister

The Valmiki Samaj called off the state-wide bandh in Punjab on Friday after a meeting with Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The Valmiki Samaj and Bhagwan Valmik Tirth Management Committee had called for a bandh on August 12, from 9 am to 5 pm, following an objectionable remark against the Valmiki Samaj made by former Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. He had made some objectionable comments regarding the recruitment of law officers under the reserved quota.

The Valmiki Tiger Force All India and Guru Ravidas Tiger Force Punjab announced that they have called off the bandh call as Dhaliwal assured them a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on August 19.

Representatives of the Valmiki Samaj had said that the Punjab government’s attitude towards them was not positive and alleged that there were several issues that were being ignored by the government.