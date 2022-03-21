Unity call by Akal Takht Jathedar meant to help Badals, says Dal Khalsa

In the backdrop of the unity call repeatedly given by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Gaini Harpreet Singh, the Dal Khalsa said the unity devoid of principles and objectives and aimed only to help Badals-led Akali Dal to resurrect from the ashes was “meaningless and deceitful”.

Instead of directing SAD head Sukhbir Singh Badal to step down on moral grounds and pave the way for new and young dynamic leadership, the irony is that the Jathedar has advised the warring factions to join the discredited Badals bandwagon, said party leaders H S Dhami and Kanwar Pal Singh.

They said there was a dire need to make the Akali Dal accountable and transparent before the Panth and Punjab and for that complete overhauling of is structure was mandatory.

Stating that disenchantment of Sikh masses with traditional Akali leadership is all time high, they said the so-called liberal and secular agenda of the Akali Dal has not even helped them in saving their sinking ship.