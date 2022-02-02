Union Budget: Nothing for farm sector, farmers; SKM calls for fresh mass struggle

Farmers and agriculture experts Tuesday gave a thumbs down to the Union Budget 2022-23, saying it has nothing to bail out the distressed farming sector. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmer unions that led the agitation against the now repealed farm laws, called on farmers to prepare for another “massive struggle” over minimum support price and other issues. It claimed there has been a reduction in the share of agriculture and allied activities in the Budget to 3.8 per cent from 4.3 per cent last time.

“On the whole, this Budget has shown the government does not care about the welfare of farmers despite the ‘jumla’ (rhetoric) of adding ‘Farmers Welfare’ to the name of its Ministry. It is as if the government, smarting under its defeat on the three anti-farmer laws, is out to take revenge on the farmer community,” the SKM said.

It pointed out that the government has not established the committee on MSP even after 50 days of its written promise. “While the farmers are demanding MSP guarantee for all crops, the Budget speech mentioned only procurement for paddy and wheat from 1.63 crore farmers which form about 10 per cent of all farmers in the country.”

“The SKM denounces this anti-farmer budget and calls upon the farmers of the country to prepare for another massive struggle for the minimum support price and other burning issues,” it said.

Farmers said that they were expecting some big announcement for the sector, instead the government has shown no interest in enhancing the income of agriculturists as announced in 2017. The Budget, they said, is silent on all the important issues related to farming.

“During the Delhi Morcha, along with the cancellation of farm laws, another big demand was to provide the MSP for all the crops. The government had assured to decide about it after the formation of a committee but nothing was done. In fact, the government has reduced the allocation for procurement of wheat and paddy even,” said farmer Satnam singh, who was a regular visitor to Delhi Morcha.

“This budget has dashed our hopes,” added another farmer Amarjit singh from Jalandhar.

Satwinder Singh Sandhu, from Batala, who own 50 acres farm land asked why was the government silent on diversification issue even as it asks Punjab to reduce the area under wheat and paddy. “Without diversification, it is not possible and diversification needs government support by creating proper market for the diversified crops but there is nothing on it in the budget,” said Satwinder Singh.

Prof Gian Singh, economist and the former head of department of Economics at Punjabi University Patiala, said the Budget talks about promoting chemical-free natural farming, but a “state like Punjab needs huge financial support while shifting from one crop to another crop or from one method of farming to another to make it viable for the farmers”.

“There is no word on how farmers can go ahead with organic and natural farming,” said farm expert Prof. Kesar Singh Bhnagu, retired professor of economics.

General Secretary BKU (Ugrahan) Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said that they too had been batting for the chemical-free natural farming, but that needs Budgetary allocation. “Announcement of natural farming without Budget is mere ‘jumla’. With natural farming, the yield goes down drastically and to compensate that farmers need financial support. Also we need new seeds and proper market for such products and for that a full policy is required,” added Kokrikalan.

“What is there to enhance the income of farmers in this Budget? It seems that the Union government took revenge from the farmers for their protest. Government has even decreased the amount allocated under the MSP head, indicating that that less purchase will be done on MSP. The government’s promise of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 is opposite to its actions,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary BKU (Dakaunda).

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav too alleged the government took its “revenge” on farmers for leading a successful movement against the now-repealed farm laws.

This budget has been marked by silence with regard to farmers as there was no mention of doubling the farmer’s income or comments on schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), he said.

“As far as farmers are concerned, the message of this budget is clear. The government, humiliated by the farmers’ movement, is out to take revenge on them. The budget was characterised by silence,” Yadav said in a video message on Twitter.

He said there is no allocation, declaration or dialogue about farmers in the 2022-23 Union Budget.

(With PTI inputs)