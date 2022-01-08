Punjab: Unhappy over ticket distribution, Raghav Chadha shown black flags

The brewing discontentment over ticket distribution in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took an ugly turn on Friday evening at Jalandhar when AAP volunteers showed black flags to Punjab AAP co-incharge Raghav Chadha who had come here to address a press conference and to induct former Congress councillor Dinesh Dhall into the party fold.

The supporters of two party ticket contenders alleged that Chadha brought some musclemen along when they were raising slogans against him and these musclemen-indulged in manhandling with them.

The workers were carrying the pamphlets that ‘tickets must be given to the clean image persons’.

The Volunteers of two ticket aspirants Dr. Shiv Dyal Mali from Jalandhar West assembly segment and Dr. Sanjeev Sharma from Jalandhar Central segment expressed their resentment for ignoring them and giving ticket to somebody else.

The supporters of these two contenders and the supporters of Raghav Chadha and Dhall indulged in a scuffle and they manhandled each other.

A huge ruckus was seen and it continued for about 45 to 50 minutes and even Raghav Chadha had to leave the place from the back door after the press conference.

They gathered at the main gate of Punjab Press Club opposite main Post office of Jalandhar today at around 4:15 pm where Raghav Chadha was to address the press conference. He reached there at around 4:30 pm and after seeing huge opposition he tried to enter the club from back gate.

Dr Mali was also present along with the APP Volunteers and his supporters on the spot.

When Chadha was entering the the club they raised loud slogans against him calling ‘Raghav Chadha Chor hai’ and also used unparliamentary language against him and also alleged about some underhand deals for brining several tainted persons into the party fold.

Chadha then did not entered and took a round in his vehicle and again came back with in few minutes along with several persons, who are dubbed as musclemen by the protesting AAP volunteers, and entered press club.

Chadha, then addressed media and announced the joining of former Congress leader and two time councillor Dinesh Dhall. Later when Chadha was about to leave the press club, the volunteers again gathered near the entrance but Chadha followed back door route and sat in his vehicle. The Volunteers identified his vehicle and started beating it and ran after it but his driver accelerated the vehicle and left the spot in huff.

Already annoyed AAP volunteers got more angry today when AAP has released another list of three more candidates including Jalandhar central from where Raman Arora has been fielded by ignoring Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, who had contested in 2017 on AAP ticket from here and also has been working here for the past five years. Earlier from Jalandhar West Dr. Mali was ignored to adjust former BJP leader Sheetal Augural, who has been facing some criminal cases, who has joined AAP recently and was given ticket.

Dr Mali said, “Raghav Chadha first came from back door to address the conference at Press Club and when he saw lot of opposition by the party workers over the ticket distribution he went back and again come along with some musclemen who tried to run over the vehicle on him (Dr. Mali)”.