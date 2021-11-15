Under CM Channi, Sidhu, Congress will surpass 80-figure mark in 2022 Assembly polls: Warring

PUNJAB TRANSPORT Minister Amrinder Raja Warring on Sunday reiterated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress will secure a thumping win in the forthcoming 2022 elections.

“We will cross the 80-figure mark to set a new record in Punjab Assembly next year,” Warring said while adddresisng the media here after the launch of the statewide Road Safety Campaign ‘No-Challan Day’ from here on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Accusing former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of “colluding with the Badals in the loot of Punjab’s resources”, Warring claimed Rs 6,600 crore were stolen in revenue, which should have come to our state for its progress and development.

“Capt Amarinder as the head of the government was responsible for this mess,” Warring said.

“If I count Rs 1 crore daily for last 14 and half years, the loss to my state has been this much,” Warring said, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would thoroughly investigate any wrongdoing of the past to bring the truth before Punjabis.

On being asked about flouting of rules by buses running on contract carriage in Jalandhar, the minister asked the RTA to carry out a check and start proceedings against any violator without any discrimination.

Accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of taking a “dubious stand” for Punjab’s rights, Warring said Kejriwal’s alliance with Badals in helping them run their buses right till Delhi airport and not giving the same permission to Punjab government buses exposes Kejriwal’s true colours.

Expresses concern over Punjab’s high state road fatality average

Underscoring the urgent need to ensure implementation of road safety protocols on mission mode, Warring said every life lost in accidents is a loss for the entire nation. Expressing deep concern over average high rate of road fatalities, which 10-12 daily in the state, he directed the department to ensure strictest implementation of low and safe speed limits within school areas to ensure safety of children. The initiative launched Sunday at 100 locations .

“Let us all today on the Children’s Day vow to make our state safest for our Children and let us start it with roads,” Warring said, making an appeal to citizens to adopt traffic compliance. He also gave new helmets and badges to the public.