Two illegal colonies demolished in Nawanshahr and Banga

Cracking down heavily on illegal colonies, the district administration on Tuesday demolished two illegal colonies in Nawanshahr and Banga.

These colonies, measuring 6 acres and 4.5 acres, respectively, were carved out to sell the plots further. These were demolished under Section 39 of Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A special team of the administration led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Amit Sareen razed the illegal colonies on Barnala Kalan road and Banga-Chandigarh road.

ADC(D) Amit Sareen said that mushrooming up of illegal colonies would not be allowed in the district. He added that the government has been keeping a vigil to check the coming up of such colonies and those identified, would be demolished soon.

Earlier on March 22, notice was issued to the colonisers by the district administration and they were asked to present any licence, document, court order and explanation regarding these colonies within 15 days of the issuance of notice.

It is found that no permission was sought to carved out these colonies. Also the ADC told that they have informed the revenue department to not execute any sale deed in the said illegal colonies and cancel the sale deed if any took place.

According to the law, carving out of illegal colonies can attract 3 to 7 years of jail term and a fine of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 -lakh. The said colonies were not carved out after taking the required permission and they were also not following the rules.

The provisions under PAPRA Act states that the structure to be demolished where breach of provisions of rule was committed and orders made in the Act are not complied with. And in such case the competent authorities can issue show cause notice that why the structure should not be demolished and if such person fails to show cause to the satisfaction of the competent authority within a period of fifteen days, the competent authority may pass an order requiring him to demolish the structure within 60 days from the date of the order.

Others present at the demolition site were SDO Abhimanyu and JE Amarjeet Singh. As some ground work like laying of foundations had taken place in these colonies.