Two dead, one injured after speeding SUV swerves off road

Two people were killed and one other was left seriously injured on Tuesday after a speeding SUV swerved off the road while trying to dodge some stray cattle.

According to the police, the incident took place near Khangurra village of Chandigarh-Phagwara Highway around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Arsh Sharma (25), a resident of Sector 27, Chandigarh, and Shivani Rana (23), a resident of Nanowal village in Anandpur Sahib. Arsh was the son of senior staff reporter of Punjab Tribune, Davinder Pal.

The injured has been identified as Chetna (22), a resident of Mohali, who was referred to DMC Ludhiana for treatment, and her condition was stated to be critical.

As per details, the car was being driven by Arsh, who apparently lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid some stray cattle that had come onto the road. The vehicle then hit the divider, before rolling over and coming to a rest on the other side of the highway. The car was left mangled in the incident and the bodies of Arsh and Shivani could only be extracted bu rescuers after a lot of effort.

Arsh and Shivani were declared brought dead to a nearby hospital, while Chetna was immediately referred to Ludhiana for treatment.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said that Arsh’s friend Dushyant Verma, who was following them in another car, informed police about the incident. Dushyant told the police that the incident took place when they were going from Chandigarh to Haveli Dhaba in Phagwara for dinner. The DSP confirmed that a stray cattle had appeared on the road and the driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after autopsy on Tuesday.