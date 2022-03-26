Two days after launch of ‘anti-corruption helpline’ woman clerk arrested for taking Rs 4.8L bribe

Two days after the launch of ‘anti-corruption helpline’ by Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, a woman clerk in Tehsildar Office, Jalandhar, has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for taking Rs 4.8 lakh as bribe in exchange for a job.

A complaint in this regard raised on helpline number on March 23, the day when it was launched, and the accused woman was arrested on Thursday night after investigation.

While launching the helpline, Mann had said that anybody can make a complaint against any MLA, minister and government officer if they demand bribe from them in lieu of any public service.

In the complaint, one Surinder Kumar of Uggi village under Nakodar police station of Jalandhar said that he is a vegetable seller and has a small shop at his place. He added that he has two children, a 19-year-old son and a 21-year-old daughter, who is married in Ludhiana.

He said that around 10 months ago, he had gone to attend a marriage a relative in Bhogpur area of Jalandhar where he met Meenu, a distant relative of one of his relatives. Meenu works as clerk in Tehsildar-1 office in Jalandhar.

Complainant said that he had then told Meenu his daughter has studied till class 12 and is looking for a job. Meenu promised him that she will get her the job of a clerk in the officer of Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner.

“In exchange, she asked for Rs 3.5 lakh. I told her that I am a poor person and I am not able to pay this much then she said that I can pay her this amount in small instalments. I gave her Rs 40,000 on May 14, 2021 and four days later, I paid Rs 80,000. Meenu even confirmed that she received the payment on WhatsApp, a proof of which my daughter has,” said Surinder Kumar.

The complainant added that the next day, he transferred Rs 1.1 lakh from his wife’s account and made another transfer of Rs Rs 50,000 from his son’s account.

In two other instalments, Kumar again paid Rs 50,000 each. The FIR further reads that Meenu took Rs 1 lakh from their house, a video of which, Kumar has also produced.

Then on June 19, 2021 his daughter got the offer letter on her WhatsApp but it was later found fake.

Kumar said that when they approached Meenu with the fake order, she initially promised to return the money in instalments but then started threatening the family. “I am thankful to the government for hearing my complaint and taking action. I had taken the money on a high interest rate and the government’s action will reinstall the people’s faith in them,” he said.

Following his complaint, an investigation was conducted and the statements of all the people were recorded in the presence of government officials. Meenu was arrested under relevant sections of Prevention of corruption act 1988 by the vigilance bureau, Jalandhar.

It is learnt that the accused is two months pregnant and she was kept at Civil hospital last night and presented in the court today from where she was taken into police custody at police division number 2. She will be sent to jail tomorrow.