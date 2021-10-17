To plug illegal influx of paddy Parimal, Basmati shellers to share transport details with Punjab govt

Seeking to stop the illegal influx of paddy Parimal amid the ongoing procurement season, the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) has launched a portal where the rice shellers in Punjab must declare the details of the Basmati paddy and Basmati rice being imported from other states.

To weed out any anomalies, the shellers will have to declare in advance the details pertaining to consignment on the inter-state Basmati movement portal (emandikaran-pb.in) before the commencement of its journey to Punjab.

The move to set up the portal has come after the Centre capped the paddy procurement limit for Punjab at 170 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price for the ongoing kharif season. The Punjab government has asked the Centre to enhance the limit to 190 lakh tonnes.

A letter issued to the District Mandi Officers (DMOs) by the secretary, PMB, Saturday stated that the by the Basmati rice shellers is expected to not only help in stopping the influx of illegal paddy-Parimal from outside the state, an activity that hampers procurement operations on MSP, but also allow free movement of

Basmati into Punjab and alleviate any hardship being faced by genuine Basmati rice shellers.

It will also benefit the farmers in Punjab. It was being feared that in case the illegal paddy from other states reaches Punjab mandis before the local stock does and is procured at the MSP, the local farmers may end up with unsold produce. This, in turn, would put pressure on the state government, and give Opposition a handle, ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls early next year.

PMB has already directed the Basmati rice shellers that the drivers are required to keep the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) switched on at all times – beginning from the time of commencement of journey. The vehicle drivers must also carry along with the other documentation, the ‘token’ generated through the Punjab Mandi Board’s portal.

No Basmati consignment henceforth is to be allowed entry into Punjab without registration on the new portal. For the consignment already on move on the date of the issue of these instructions, the sheller will have to register the details and get a token issued and handed over to the vehicle driver.

“After verification of the token and VTS details, the vehicle will be allowed to commence journey to the designated registered Basmati mill. This portal will show the GPS enabled movement of Basmati trucks in the state. Login IDs will be provided to the nominated district officials so that these consignments can be monitored,” said a DMO.

However, for the time being, the DMOs will ensure 100 per cent inspection of the consignments reaching the 146 Basmati rice shellers registered with PMB from the other states. The checking of such a mill shall be done within 24 hours of the truck crossing the state barrier. The established checking barriers are required to ensure speedy transmission of the Basmati consignment data, compiled at the barrier, to the DMO of the destination district.

Last year Punjab procured 203 lakh tonnes of paddy.