Three days after busting ISYF terror module, cops recover 2.5 kg RDX

Close on the heels of busting a terror module with cross-border links, the Punjab Police has recovered 2.5 kg RDX, one detonator, codex wire, five explosive fuses along with wires, and 12 live cartridges of an AK-47 assault rifle.

In an official statement, DGP V K Bhawra Thursday said that the recovery was made on the disclosure statement of prime accused in the Pathankot grenade attack case, Amandeep Kumar alias Mantri of village Lakhanpal in Gurdaspur.

Amandeep was among the six operatives of the International Sikh Youth Federation arrested by the SBS Nagar Police Monday, who confessed to have carried out two grenade attacks in Pathankot including at Pathankot Army Camp.

The police had also recovered six hand-grenades (86P), one pistol (9mm), one rifle (.30 bore) along with live bullets and magazines from their possession.

SBS Nagar SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said that following revelations of Amandeep, they have immediately sent teams to Gurdaspur district and recovered the explosive material, which according to Amandeep was to be used in assembling of IEDs.

She said that the consignment was provided by self-proclaimed Chief of ISYF (Rode) Lakhbir Singh Rode, presently residing in Pakistan, to Amandeep through his associate and handler of this terror module, Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh of village Kharal in Dinanagar.

Since June-July, 2021, Lakhbir Rode has figured prominently in operationalising a series of terror modules through his network in Punjab and other countries.

Police said that a large number of militant hardware that includes RDX, tiffin IEDs, associated explosive material for assembling IEDs, hand grenades, fire arms and also narcotics have been pushed by him across the International border mainly via drones and using his network of cross border smugglers.

On Monday, police had said they had solved a case involving a recent grenade blast outside the gate of the Army cantonment in Pathankot by busting a major terror module backed by the ISYF with the arrest of six of its operatives.

The ISYF, police said, is supported by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.