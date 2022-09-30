Tension in village after church window fibre sheet breaks

Tension erupted at Nandanpur village in Jalandhar after a piece of a window fibre sheet at the village church broke and fell on the ground on Thursday.

Some Christian organisations gathered and held a brief protest as they linked the matter to the incident in Tarn Taran church, which was vandalised recently by anti-social elements.

Heavy police were deployed to defuse the tension in the area.

The preliminary investigation report prepared by police ruled out sacrilege or any vandalism at the church.

Manjit Singh, SHO, Maqsudan police station, said that a piece of a fibre sheet from a window had fallen at the church which caused some anxious moments. The matter is under investigation and a case will be registered only after some concrete evidence is found, he added.

Some villagers said that it could be an attempt for theft.