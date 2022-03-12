Tension in Punjab’s Tanda as remains of slaughtered cows found near NH

The remains of around 17-18 slaughtered cows were allegedly found in Punjab’s Tanda Urmar in Hoshairpur district on Saturday, triggering tension in the area, the police said.

Following the incident, which allegedly took place last night, Hindu organisations gathered before noon on Saturday and sat on a dharna near the site, blocking the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, the police added.

The Railway Police has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons under IPC section 295-A (insulting religious beliefs) and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Tanda DSP Raj Kumar termed it a case of cow slaughtering and added that the animals appeared to have been brought from some other place and then slaughtered at the spot. “The carcasses were found near Focal Point in Tanda, around 500 m from the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, between the NH and the Jalandhar-Jammu railway track,” the DSP said.

Locals said it appeared to be a well-planned operation as the culprits had allegedly taken away the skin and flesh of the cows and left the remains at the site.

Right-wing organisations in the area demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and expressed apprehensions that the incident may create tension in the region. They also demanded that the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reply on the issue and warned of state-wide protests if the matter is not resolved immediately.

The DSP said further investigation is underway.