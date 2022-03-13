Tension after 18 cow carcasses found in Hoshiarpur village; probe ordered

Carcasses of at least 18 cows were found at an abandoned place near a railway track close to Jhans village in Tanda Urmar, about 36 km from Hoshiarpur, Saturday morning, triggering tension in the area. The Punjab Gau Sewa Commission constituted a two-member committee to probe the incident. The panel will submit its report within seven days.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann also condemned the incident and asked the DGP to get a thorough probe conducted. Mann said bad elements should refrain from such acts as law and order will be maintained at all cost.

In an official statement, Mann said none will be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state by perpetrating such crimes. He asked the DGP that strict action should also be ensured against those found involved in the act.

Superintendent of Police (investigation) Mukhtiar Rai said headless carcasses of at least 18 cows were found at an abandoned place near the railway track. Around 12 gunny bags filled with potatoes were also found lying at the place.

As the news spread in the area, a large number of people from nearby areas and activists of Hindu outfits, including the Bajrang Dal, gathered on the spot.

Activists led by Ranjit Rana and Prince Katna, both Punjab vice-presidents of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), former Punjab minister and state BJP leader Tikshan Sud staged a dharna and blocked the traffic on the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road at Tanda in protest against the incident.

The protesters lifted the blockade after police assured them of the arrest of those who were behind the incident.

Newly elected MLA of the area, Jasvir Singh Raja, and former Punjab cabinet minister Sangat Singh Gilzian also visited the spot.

Police said that some unidentified people first dumped these cows and gunny bags filled with potatoes there on Friday night. After slaughtering the cows, they took away their skin, police added.

After getting information, he along with a police team reached the spot and started investigation, said the SP. The Railway Police has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons under section 295 (a) of IPC and under the Prevention of cruelty to Animals Act.

Residents alleged that it seemed to be a well-planned operation and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. They said that they will organise protests across Punjab if the matter is not solved immediately.

DSP Tanda Raj Kumar said that it seems that these cows were brought here from some other place and then were slaughtered here.

SDM Randeep Singh said a team of the Animal Husbandry Department visited the spot and conducted autopsy of the carcasses on the spot.

According to an official release, Sachin Sharma, chairman of Gau Sewa Commission, the two-member panel will submit its detailed report within seven days.