Sukhbir’s sister says expelling me from SAD a mistake: Bibi Jagir Kaur

Former SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday said that former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s daughter Parneet Kaur met her recently and said that Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal committed a mistake by expelling her from SAD.

While addressing her supporters at her native village Begowal in Bholath sub-division of Kapurthala district, the three-time Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, said that Parneet said that instead of strengthening the party, her expulsion will further damage its image.

She, however, added that she will not join any party and will remain a loyal supporter of SAD.

The Akali leader, who was expelled from SAD after she contested the SGPC elections against the leadership’s wishes, also targeted Parkash Badal and his son Sukhbir and said that when she was SGPC chief, she was barred from talking on issues such as allowing women to perform kirtan in Golden Temple, Nanakshahi calendar among others.

She also slammed the father-son duo over the fall-out of the 2007 blasphemy case against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. She said that the Sikh community wants to know why the then SAD government couldn’t give the 2007 blasphemy case a logical conclusion even after ruling the state for the next 10 years till 2017.

“Badals owes an explanation to the entire community as to who was responsible for granting pardon to the Sirsa dera chief for dressing up as Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, in 2007. Also why did the Badals fail to deliver justice in the Bargari sacrilege case of Guru Granth Sahib,” she said, adding that the Badals should go to Akal Takht and seek apology.

She targeted the SAD leadership on drug issue and said that the people are not keen on contesting the upcoming urban local bodies polls on SAD symbol because of allegations of sacrilege, drugs and Ram Rahim.