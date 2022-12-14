scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Sukhbir Singh Badal visits family, seeks justice, govt job for kin

Sukhbir said, “If need be, we will launch a statewide agitation to demand action against extortionists and gangsters who are a law unto themselves in Punjab.”

sukhbir singh badal news, punjab news, indian expressSAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File)

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday visited the families of victims of Nakodar incident and said that if the AAP government doesn’t take necessary corrective steps, the Akali Dal will be forced to launch an agitation to get them justice.

Sukhbir’s visit comes a day after Congress leaders visited the families.

Nakodar-based businessmen Bhupinder Singh Chawla was shot dead outside his shop by unidentified miscreants after receiving multiple extortion calls. His gunman Mandeep Singh, who also received bullet wounds, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Seeking a government job for Chawla’s kin, Sukhbir said, “If need be, we will launch a statewide agitation to demand action against extortionists and gangsters who are a law unto themselves in Punjab.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-looking approach: Amitabh KantPremium
Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-looking approach: Amitabh Kant
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 08:22:49 am
Next Story

Warren Buffett shares advice to become successful in life

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close