Sukhbir Singh Badal visits family, seeks justice, govt job for kin

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday visited the families of victims of Nakodar incident and said that if the AAP government doesn’t take necessary corrective steps, the Akali Dal will be forced to launch an agitation to get them justice.

Sukhbir’s visit comes a day after Congress leaders visited the families.

Nakodar-based businessmen Bhupinder Singh Chawla was shot dead outside his shop by unidentified miscreants after receiving multiple extortion calls. His gunman Mandeep Singh, who also received bullet wounds, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Seeking a government job for Chawla’s kin, Sukhbir said, “If need be, we will launch a statewide agitation to demand action against extortionists and gangsters who are a law unto themselves in Punjab.”