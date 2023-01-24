Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Santokh Chaudhary’s family, holds party meet to decide Jalandhar bypoll nominee

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday held a meeting with district leaders to discuss the byelections of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

The main objective of the meeting, insiders said, was to set things right in the party fold.

Badal had come to Jalandhar on Monday to visit former Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary family — Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur and his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary — and to express his condolences.

Sources said that Badal for now is focusing on shortlisting candidates for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat that will witness bypolls due to the death of Congress leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

According to information, many leaders of the party were in favour of giving the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat to its alliance partner BSP. Some even suggested that BSP supremo Mayawati should be asked to contest from teh seat to make the fight interesting.

Badal during the meeting stressed on the need of taking along all Akali leaders, including those who were either annoyed or not happy with certain decision of the party.

Monday’s meeting also saw Badal discussing ways to garner votes in favour of the Akali Dal.

Advertisement

A number of party leaders on Monday said that although the SAD and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had formed in alliance in the state, in the 2022 Assembly election, BSP voters did not vote in favour of SAD due to several election-related issues between both the parties.

During the meeting, a discussion about Badal visiting Banaras on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Ravidas Ji on February 5 was also held.