Sukhbir expels 3-time MLA Mohinder Kaur, she displays strength at a parallel rally

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday expelled three-time SAD MLA and former Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Mohinder Kaur Josh, from the party for her alleged anti-party activities. Josh, a former MLA from Sham Chaurasi, was expelled from the party for life, Sukhbir announced at a public rally at Sham Chaurasi.

Not to be outdone, Josh on Thursday held her own rally in Sham Chaurasi, metres away from the venue of Sukhbir’s event, and declared that the SAD chief might have expelled her from the party but he will never be able to expel her from the hearts of people of her constituency.

During the day’s rally, Sukhbir said that Josh was given ample warnings to stop indulging in indisciplined behaviour towards the party to which she didn’t pay heed.

Sources said Josh was not happy with the candidate’s choice by the SAD from Sham Chaurasi. The Akalis had given the Sham Chaurasi seat to the BSP as part of their seat-sharing arrangement and Mohinder Singh Sandhar had been named as the candidate from the constituency from the BSP. Josh had her eyes on the seat and was clearly unhappy at being denied a ticket.

Josh had first contested from the Sham Chaurasi seat during the 1998 byelections after her father and sitting SAD MLA, Arjan Singh, had passed away. In 2002, she contested as an Independent after the SAD did not give her a ticket and lost to the Congress candidate. Then in the next three elections — 2007, 2012, and 2017 — Josh contested on SAD tickets and won twice in 2007 and 2012. On Thursday, she claimed that the people of her constituency want her to contest from Sham Chaurasi, and her huge rally was the proof of their love for her.

She added that she will contest independently if the SAD expelled her because people from Sham Chaurasi have not expelled her from their hearts.

Later in the day, Sukhbir Badal, while talking to media persons, said that they will not take back those who backstab the party back into the party fold.

He added that only those disgruntled with not getting tickets for next year’s polls were deserting the party.

On the question of SAD leaders joining BJP, he said that such leaders had no respect for the farmers who fought on Delhi’s border for over a year and sacrificed their lives. He also categorically ruled out any alliance with the BJP, post-elections.

Sukhbir said that national parties have nothing to do with the people of Punjab and they are just power-hungry. The SAD, he claimed, is the only party that lives and dies with the people of the state.

He also challenged the Congress to name its Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab, even as he maintained that the current CM, Charanjit Singh Channi, had lost the trust of not only the people but also that of the top Congress leadership of the state.

Regarding PM Modi’s Punjab visit on January 5, he said that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the PGI satellite Bathinda which was sanctioned by him.

He said that the PM should announce the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

He also addressed a rally at Hoshiarpur, in favour of party candidate, Varinder Singh Parihar, and participated in a roadshow in both the constituencies and paid obeisance at various religious places.