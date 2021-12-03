Centre trying to weaken SAD but will not succeed, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said that the centre was trying to weaken the SAD but would not succeed even as he asserted that all leaders who had left the parent party have been finished forever. Addressing public rallies here for party candidates Gurpartap Singh Wadala at Nakodar and Bachittar Singh Kohar at Shahkot, Badal said that conspiracies were being hatched by the Centre to weaken the SAD as it was the true representative of Punjabis worldwide.

“The SAD is the first to safeguard the interests of Punjabis in India and abroad and this is not liked by many. This is why they want to weaken the SAD. I appeal to you to keep your house strong as the SAD is your strength,” said Badal.

Badal also made a number of announcements both at Nakodar and Shahkot. Following an appeal from the people, he announced that all blue cards which had been removed during the Congress government’s tenure would be revived within one month of formation of the SAD-BSP alliance government. He also announced that ‘inteqal’ would be done for all pieces of individual land to end strife within one year. He also announced that all farmers who did not possess a tubewell connection would be given one on priority.

Speaking about the problems of the people of the area, Badal said the SAD-BSP government would take up construction of a bundh on the Sutlej River immediately upon coming to power. He also announced that the scourge of drug and sand mafia in the area would be brought to an end immediately.

Speaking about the theatrics of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said it was shocking that the CM indulged in a farce by holding a ‘sangat darshan’ in front of his residence at 1pm. “Had Channi been sincere, a woman of Cheema Kalan village in Nakodar would not have committed suicide at his door step in sheer frustration after he refused to listen to her persistent pleas regarding help in resolving a property dispute,” said Badal.