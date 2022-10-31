Study Overseas: Part-2 | Cash-strapped parents bend over backwards for children’s foreign dream

The craze among students for going abroad for higher education and finally settling there continues unabated in Punjab and the mania is such that parents – undeterred by their straitened circumstances – leave no stone unturned to make their children’s dream a reality.

Joblessness is the monster that is forcing students to look for greener pastures overseas and consequently, it is eating into their parents’ savings. Cash-strapped parents bend over backwards to help their wards realise their dream – taking loans from banks, mortgaging their house and borrowing money from relatives – even if they end up knee-deep in debt.

Paramjit Singh aka Pammi, in his late 40s, had to arrange around Rs 22 lakh to send his daughter to Canada for pursuing studies after completing her 10+2 here in commerce stream. His daughter went to a Toronto-based college for doing a two-year Diploma in Business Administration in December 2021.

Pammi works in an Army canteen, apart from providing some handyman services, and for him to arrange Rs 22 lakh is a tall order with his meagre income.

“I work in an Army canteen and do all work, including that of an electrician, labourer, etc. I wanted to send my daughter to Canada for her higher studies, but lacked the wherewithal to pay the exorbitant fee. Then I took some loan, borrowed money from my close and distant relatives in the US and here, and managed to send her,” Paramjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar Cantt, said, adding that now he has a huge debt to repay.

Before sending her to Toronto, Paramjit Singh had to spend nearly Rs 70,000 for IELTS coaching and exam of his daughter.

“I paid the college fee for two semesters of my daughter (Amritpal Kaur), board and lodging expenses for one year. A part of the third semester fee was paid by her aunt in the US. My daughter will pay the fourth semester fee as she is working 20 hours in a week in Toronto along with her studies,” Paramjit Singh said.

Amritpal Kaur will complete her course next year. Then she will be entitled for three years’ work permit and can work regularly there. “This will help in earning more and returning the borrowed money to the relatives,” he said.

“Here there is lot of unemployment. Even after getting good degrees, majority of students are not able to get good jobs,” Paramjit Singh said, adding that sincere students are making good careers after completing their studies abroad.

After completing diploma courses in Canada, the students get very good job offers and they easily earn more than 3,000 Canadian dollars a month which as per Indian standards is a good amount.

“My daughter misses us a lot, but we have no option as she has to work hard to establish herself,” said Paramjit Singh, who has another daughter in India who just completed her BEd.

Like Paramjit Singh, there are many parents in Punjab with meagre sources of income who are taking the risk of sending their children abroad for their bright future.

Earlier only the farming class were sending their wards abroad by mortgaging or selling a piece of land to arrange the money, but now things have changed. Majority of the people are leaving India for greener pastures.

A class-III government employee from Jalandhar on the condition of anonymity said that he mortgaged his house to send his son to Canada this year because the fee of his college, which is among the top colleges, was very high and he had to arrange $30,000.

“I had sold half acre of my land, borrowed a couple of lakhs from my ‘arhtiya’ (commission agent) and also got the loan limit enhanced from a private bank against my agricultural land to arrange for the first two semesters’ fee of my son who is studying computers in a Montreal college,” Hardeep Singh (name changed), a farmer from Kapurthala, said, adding that “we hope he does well and helps in repaying the debt”.

Around 85% of students are going for diploma courses abroad and as a result, they are not eligible for the education loan. So parents are arranging the money from their own sources. A student can borrow his/her entire course fee from a bank at an interest rate of 8.5% to 8.8% if he/she pursues a bachelor’s or master’s degree abroad.

“One needs more than Rs 40 lakh for the complete course. There are several private finance companies active in rural areas which give loans but at a high interest rate. We take the risk as we are confident of repaying the loan amount once our ward gets settled there in Canada,” Hardeep Singh added.

A Hoshiarpur-based social worker Jai Gopal Dhiman says that the “study abroad” trend is growing with each passing day because students see a better future for themselves after pursuing courses in foreign universities.

As there is huge outflow of funds from the state for this purpose, in the same manner these students after completing their studies will contribute back by sending money to their parents as majority of them are minting money overseas, he added.

Dr Satish Kapur, a retired principal and educationist, says, “There is a need to take a relook at our education system as well as the employment generation, especially when such a huge number of students are flying abroad annually for better prospects.”