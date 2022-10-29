scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Stubble burning: Punjab records over 2k cases on Friday, total incidents cross 10k since Sept 15

Punjab has so far recorded a 26.5 per cent increase in stubble burning cases compared to last year, officials said.

Ten districts are the main defaulters, recording 83 per cent of the total fires till Friday. (Express File)

On Friday, Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said in Nawanshahr that the state government has made available 1.33 lakh agricultural implements to farmers on subsidy to manage stubble, but the same day the total number of stubble-burning cases in Punjab crossed 10,000. The day itself saw as many as 2,000 cases being reported.

The state has so far recorded a 26.5 per cent increase in stubble burning cases compared to last year, officials said. On Friday, 2,067 cases were recorded, taking the total so far to 10,214 against the 7,503 recorded last year during the same 44-day time period – September 15 to October 28.

On Friday, Sangrur recorded the highest number of cases with 297 fires, followed by Patiala and Tarn Taran where 274 and 258 cases were recorded, respectively. Kapurthala (137), Ferozpur (131), Bathinda (124) and Jalandhar (116) were hardly far behind. So far, Pathankot is the only district with zero cases.

As far as total cases are concerned, Tarn Taran is still at the top with 1,996 cases, followed by Amritsar where 1,245 cases had been recorded and Patiala with 1,059 cases. Sangrur, which is at number four in stubble burning, has recorded 760 cases out of which nearly 550 were recorded in just the last three days.

Ten districts are the main defaulters, recording 83 per cent of the total fires till Friday. Three of these districts are located in the Majha region, two in Doab and five in the Malwa region.

Addressing a gathering in Wajidpur village where he demonstrated the working of a Smart Seeder, which sows wheat without having to set fire to stubble, the minister said the machine combines the technology of the Super Seeder and Happy Seeder and will prove to be a boon when it comes to straw disposal. The machine, which is capable of working with small tractors, will be made available on subsidy, he added. Dhaliwal said the Smart Seeder which costs Rs 2,30,000 consumes less diesel and sows an acre in an hour at the rate of 5-6 litres of diesel per hour.

Dhaliwal pointed out that the traditional crop rotation of paddy and wheat must be replaced with alternative crops like sugarcane, maize and pulses to reduce air pollution and groundwater depletion.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 01:02:26 pm
