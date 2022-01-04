Specially-abled chess player says Punjab govt denied her job, cash prize

Specially-abled international chess player Malika Handa on Monday accused the Punjab government for denying her cash prize and job and not living up to the promises made to her.

Handa’s Twitter message received 7,800 retweets and 13,000 likes till the filing of this report. Handa had won one gold and two silver medals at the world deaf chess championship as well.

Malika tweeted, “I am very feeling hurt and crying. 31 Dec, I met sports minister of Punjab @PargatSOfficial. Now, he said Punjab Govt cannot give job and cash award (to deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports.”

In the video posted on Twitter, she further said that former sports minister had announced cash award for her and had also sent letter of invitation, but the function was cancelled due to Covid-19.

“I told the same to current sports minister, Pargat Singh, but he told clearly that this was announced by former minister not by him,” she said.

Mallika’s mother, Renu Handa, told the mediapersons Monday that they spoke to Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh but nothing has happened till date.

Former Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Rana Sodhi had also only given assurances, she said. She further said that Malika can be considered in normal category as she had also won dozens of medals there too.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also tweeted on the matter and said, “Once Akali-BSP alliance forms govt, justice will be done with @MalikaHanda & all athletes with int’l achievements in Olympic, Asian & Commonwealth will be given jobs on priority. Also, all jobs given to undeserving candidates by Cong govt will be scrapped.”

Punjab Sports Director Parminder Singh said that it is an unique case as the girl had achieved so much and they will do something as the issue has been taken up for further discussion.

Malika, who started playing chess at the age of 12, had won national championship in 2012 and 2013 and never looked back, said her mother.