Son of commission agent kidnapped in Hoshiarpur

A 21-year-old son of an arhtiya (commission agent) was kidnapped in Hoshiarpur district in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, Rajan, had gone to his family shop at Rahimpur vegetable mandi (market) around 5:00 am on Monday. Eyewitnesses said that as soon as Rajan stepped out of his car, the kidnappers attacked him from behind and bundled him into their car. The assailants also drove away Rajan’s car.

Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hoshiarpur, said that they were trying to trace Rajan but declined to share further details of the case. She, however, added that footage from nearby CCTV cameras was being collected.

Police sources said that a ransom of Rs 2 crore has been demanded by the kidnappers.

Rajan is a BCom student and also helped in running his family business.