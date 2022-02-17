Smriti Irani targets Congress for dividing people of Punjab and UP, calls it ‘polarising’

Union Cabinet Minister, Smriti Irani, on Wednesday, lashed out at the Congress for divide-and-rule and said that the party’s chief ministeral candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi, was talking about dividing the people of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

She added that Channi’s thoughts were the expression of the intentions of Rahul Gandhi, who had supported the slogan of ‘Bharat ke Tukde’ (disintegration of India) in New Delhi earlier.

Irani also said that only when BJP leaders raised the demand for justice for the victims of the 1984 riots then Channi copied them and started demanding justice, despite his own party being solely responsible for the alleged genocide of Sikhs.

The Union Minister said that the Congress Party was responsible for the polarisation in the country while the BJP believed in mutual brotherhood, peace, and harmony.

Irani’s statement came after Punjab CM Channi on Wednesday asked the people of Punjab to get united and stand together and reject the ‘Bhaiyyas ‘ from UP and Bihar who come to Punjab. Though originally meant to target the AAP, Channi’s Wednesday comments were lapped up by the Opposition who slammed the Punjab CM for targeting migrants from UP and Bihar.

Addressing a public rally in favour of Kapurthala BJP candidate, Ranjit Singh Khojewal, Irani also took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu without naming him and said what would the mother of a soldier or the sister of a soldier, who sacrificed their lives for the nation, feel when they saw a Congress leader claim that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was his best friend. What would they feel when they saw a Congress leader hugging the Pakistan Army Chief.

Irani then listed the achievements of the NDA-led Central government and claimed that the BJP government had brought the Sikhs living in Afghanistan to India after the Taliban take over.

The BJP leader then announced that the party, if voted to power in the state, will invest Rs 1 lakh crore for the overall development. She also appealed to the voters to choose the BJP in the upcoming polls for the development and security in the border state.