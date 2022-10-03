Slow start to paddy procurement as Punjab, Haryana see surplus Sept rain

With the formal period of monsoon coming to an end in the region, Punjab has recorded its fifth consecutive normal monsoon. While Haryana also had a normal monsoon year, the region witnessed surplus rain in July and September and a severe deficit in June and August.

The surplus September rain in both Punjab and Haryana took place mainly during the fourth week and at a time when the paddy crop had reached maturity. Excess rain caused huge damage to the crop mainly in Haryana, which witnessed 82% excess rain in September. Excess water entered the ready-to-harvest crop due to which heavy lodging (flattening) was reported and this affects the yield.

Punjab received 413.7 mm of rainfall, six per cent less than the average of 438.8 mm but still within the normal range. Similarly, Haryana received 464.8 mm of rainfall against the average of 426 mm, a nine per cent surplus than the long-period rainfall average (normal).

Punjab

Of the 22 districts of Punjab, 10 recorded normal rainfall, four recorded a surplus, one recorded a large deficit and seven districts had a small deficit during the four months of monsoon.

The state recorded 39.7 mm rainfall (-27%), 219.3 mm (+36%) in July, 58.4 (-60%) in August and 96.5 (+24%) in September.

Faridkot received 60 per cent more rain than the average, the highest in all districts, while district Hoshiarpur observed the least rainfall, a deficit of 37 per cent. Rain in the first month of the monsoon took a slow start. Nine districts including Barnala, Sangrur and Mansa reported large deficits of rainfall in June while seven reported normal rainfall. However, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Pathankot were outliers, the only three districts to receive excess rainfall.

In July, while eight districts reported normal rainfall, eight reported severe excess and five reported an excess; only Moga recorded a deficit.

August seemed to be a bad month for paddy growers waiting for the showers to continue. Twenty districts recorded a deficit in rainfall, with ten reporting a severe deficit. Again, Faridkot and Ferozepur received excess rainfall.

In the last month of the season, six districts received a large excess of rain, five reported an excess, seven reported normal rainfall and four recorded a deficit.

Haryana

Out of 22 districts in Haryana, one received large excess of rainfall, nine districts recorded an excess, nine recorded normal rainfall, and three reported a deficit.

Fatehabad received 558.6 mm, a surplus of 113 per cent and the most amount of rainfall among all districts.

The state recorded 36 mm of rainfall (-34%) In June, 220.4mm (48%) in July, 70.7 mm (-58%) in August and 138.3 mm, a surplus of 82 per cent in September.

In June, six districts recorded normal rainfall, 13 districts showed a deficit while three districts, Ambala, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar, recorded a severe deficit. In contrast, the last month of the monsoon season had an 82 per cent excess of rainfall 138.3 mm. During September, four districts recorded normal rainfall, six recorded an excess while 12 showed a severe excess of rainfall.

Chandigarh

The joint capital of both states received 902.5 mm of rainfall against its normal of 844.9 mm +7 per cent more than the normal.

In June it received 60.9 mm of rainfall against 155.5 mm (-61%), 463.1 mm (+70 %) in July, 166.9 mm (-41%) in August, and 211.6 mm (+61%) in September.