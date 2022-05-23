Six-year-old boy falls down 95 feet, loses life after struggling for 9 hrs

Nine hours at a depth of 95 feet — that is what it took to snuff out the life of a six-year-old boy who fell into a borewell around 9 am on Sunday.

The incident happened at Khosla Balanda village under Dasuya sub-division of Hoshiarpur district. The victim, Hritik, was playing in a field. Suddenly, a pack of stray dogs appeared on the scene. To save himself from the canines, he climbed a borewell shaft, which was around 2.5 feet over the earth. The shaft was covered with a jute bag and when the boy sat on it, he slipped into the borewell.

The district administration immediately swung into action after getting information. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army were called in and they launched a rescue operation. A JCB machine was pressed into service to dig up a tunnel towards the borewell so that the boy could be pulled out. Volunteers from Sangrur district too came forward to help in the rescue operation.

After a struggle of nine hours, the boy, who had fallen upside down, was pulled out but he could not survive. He was immediately rushed to hospital where he was put on life-saving support to revive him but doctors declared him dead. The doctors said that he died due to asphyxiation.

The parents of the boy, who are migrant labourers, were not around when the boy fell into the borewell. Later, his mother Vimla Devi was brought to the rescue operation site and was asked to talk to her son so that he could hear her voice and feel some relief. He had two brothers and two sisters.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, who had been at the spot since morning, said: “It is unfortunate. We tried our best to pull him out but the boy was stuck at a depth of 95 feet. We called NDRF and Army teams for the rescue operation.” He added that high-flow oxygen was supplied into the well and through camera they saw the boy was lying in a semi-conscious condition.

The government announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the boy.

A post-mortem examination was yet to take place.